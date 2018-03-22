Chocolate bunnies or fluffy bunnies? What to expect if you bring home a bunny for Easter

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Will your Easter baskets be filled with fluffy bunnies or chocolate ones? If the answer is fluffy ones, you will have to know a few things before you bring your pet home.

Did you know that bunnies have their own personalities and they tend to not like being picked up if they don’t know you?

Laura Vorreyer, author of the new book “The Pet Sitter’s Tale”, Patricia Mulcahy from the San Diego Rabbit Society and Karen Gurneck from the San Diego Rabbit Society joined Morning Extra to give some tips on what to expect if you bring home a new bunny for Easter.

Did you get a rabbit that you aren't able to care for? The San Diego Rabbit Society says take them to a local shelter.



