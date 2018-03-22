Poppy may have a limb deformity, but she has plenty of love & cuddles to give

Name: Poppy

Age: 5 years

Gender: Female

Breed: Cairn Terrier Mix

ID #: 271176

Adoption Fee: $95



Poppy is an energetic Cairn Terrier Mix looking for a new home. This bouncy girl originally came to San Diego Humane as a stray after a concerned citizen reported a dog with an injured leg. Upon further examination, Poppy did not have a broken leg, but rather a limb deformity in which one of her legs did not fully develop. This condition does not slow her down though!

Poppy is a bit nervous around new people, so it would be best for her to meet all other children before going home. She enjoys lap time cuddles but can also be vocal when soliciting attention. So if you are looking for an energetic companion who likes to snuggle, Poppy is ready for you!

Poppy’s adoption fee includes spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days of worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!



Poppy is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making her part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.





San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.