You can now buy Unicorn Magic ice cream

Our obsession with unicorns has extended to ice cream.

On Sunday, Target launched "Unicorn Magic" ice cream, described as a "cherry flavored ice cream" with sour blue raspberry and frosting swirls, and glitter candy bits.

Target has been trying to lure customers from Amazon. Is ice cream a sweet bonus? The flavor is among a few Target launched Sunday as part of its Market Pantry line. Others include Caramel Brownie Moose Tracks, Cherry Chocolate Cake and Chocolate Coconut.

The unicorn has become a magical creature for the food business. Last month, cereal maker General Mills said it was retiring one of the marshmallows in Lucky Charms to add a unicorn. Meanwhile, Kellogg's hopped on board with its own Unicorn cereal.