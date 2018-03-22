Run Rob, Run: Man Recreates Forrest Gump's Trek Across America f - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Run Rob, Run: Man Recreates Forrest Gump's Trek Across America for the Fifth Time

Updated: Mar 22, 2018 1:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.