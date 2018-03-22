Fred Hall Show: The Ultimate Experience is back

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Fred Hall Show is dubbed The Ultimate Outdoor Experience, featuring the hottest trends in outdoor recreation.



Boating, fishing, camping, hunting, scuba diving and international travel with over 700 exhibits and interactive displays at Del Mar Fairgrounds.



Adult admission is $15, while kids 15 and younger accompanied by a paid adult get in for free.



News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes you for a tour. Doors opened at noon Thursday and run through Sunday.



For ticket information visit www.fredhallshow.com.