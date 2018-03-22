Dockless Bike Dumping: How many abandoned bikes did News 8 find?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Some San Diego communities are pushing back against dockless bikes and scooters cluttering the streets and sidewalks.

Residents have called the bikes litter because they are being found everywhere.

In communities that are not very walkable, like Kearny Mesa, a few dockless bikes and electric bikes were found here and there, but in more walkable communities like beach neighborhoods, they were easily found.

Earlier this week, the City of Coronado declared dockless bikes a public nuisance. The city began impounding bikes that were left behind – making companies pay a fine in order to retrieve them.

On Wednesday during a town council panel, the Pacific Beach community held a public panel with bike and scooter sharing companies: Bird, LimeBike, ofo and Mobike.

During Wednesday night’s meetings, locals said that what really upsets them is that motorized scooter riders do not wear helmets like the law states.

The user-friendly bike rentals were introduced to San Diego in 2015 – with Deco Bikes.

For the past few years, Discover Bikes – which were originally branded as Deco Bikes – have had an exclusive agreement with the City of San Diego.

Bird-Electric Scooters, ofo bikes, The Yellow Bicycles and LimeBike are all bike sharing programs that were approved by the City of San Diego.

The system allows users to rent from designated docking stations and later return the bicycles to any other docking station in the City of San Diego.

The city’s contract with Discover Bikes lasts through 2023.

RELATED