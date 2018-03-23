Local law enforcement and educators lay out plan to keep kids safe

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Local leaders are taking a tougher position, when it comes to the recent spike in school threats.

At Friday’s news conference, the superintendent, Chief of Police and the District Attorney all came together to say they’ve seen more school threats in the last month than all of last year, and they have had enough.

Officials with the city, district attorney and law enforcement say they are changing the way they do business when it comes to threats. Since the shooting in Parkland, San Diego schools have had dozens of reported threats causing wide spread which takes valuable time away from learning.

During just one of the reported threats there was a 60 percent drop in attendance.

District officials say since Parkland, they looked at policies to protect children and have made some big changes.

Just this week the school board approved $15 million that will go towards fast-tracking security, including improved fencing, locks and security cameras

They are also changing the climate at schools by helping teachers identify students who are at risk of becoming violent or instigators, making it easier to report bullying and by making kids aware that making a threat even just words is a felony.