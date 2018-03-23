Jennifer Garner Tells a 'Juicy,' Nearly NSFW Story From 'That On - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jennifer Garner Tells a 'Juicy,' Nearly NSFW Story From 'That One Time at Band Camp'

Updated: Mar 23, 2018 6:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.