Kylie Jenner Enjoys a 'Little Dinner Party' with Bestie Jordyn a - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kylie Jenner Enjoys a 'Little Dinner Party' with Bestie Jordyn and Sisters Kourtney and Kendall: Pic!

Updated: Mar 23, 2018 6:26 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.