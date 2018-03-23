Take part in the Swimrun race in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For the first time, the SwimRun will be part of the 45th San Diego Crew Classic; the huge athletic event will be at Mission Bay. At the end of the Crew Classic, athletes will take part in the fast-growing SwimRun.

It began as a drunken bet in a bar in the Swedish Archipelago. There are now over 300 swim run races held all over the world with several in the USA.

Swimrun teams start out with a run, transition to a swim and continue to alternate between swimming and running.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs shows how the balance between running and swimming, athletes tend to recover much more quickly, have fun and avoid repetitive injuries.

Interested in participating in the event? You can still register!