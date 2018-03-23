Most of over 150 stranded whales die on Australian beach

As school shootings continue to dominate the headlines, 9NEWS reviewed hundreds of news reports and FBI data to help add perspective. Explore the data in this interactive graphic.
Sheriff's detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation Friday after determining that a pair of bomb threats made against two North County high schools late Thursday night was likely part of a "swatting" hoax, authorities said.
After weeks of school threats countywide, local leaders are announcing a plan of action to put a stop to it.
For the first time, the SwimRun will be part of the 45th San Diego Crew Classic; the huge athletic event will be at Mission Bay.
Testimony continued Thursday in the civil lawsuit surrounding the mysterious death of Rebecca Zahau as her boyfriend Jonah Shacknai took the stand.
The bulk of the rain is over however there will be another slight chance of light showers in the mountains late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
A man rescued by firefighters and a Sheriff's Deputy from a burning mobile home in Spring Valley was detained and being questioned Friday morning on suspicion of intentionally sparking the blaze, authorities said.
A group of North County lifeguards were honored Thursday night with the Medal of Valor for saving the life of a boater who wound up stranded on a jetty last October.
A San Bernardino man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for carrying out a credit/debit fraud scheme that targeted retail stores, restaurants and hotels throughout San Diego County, prosecutors announced Thursday.