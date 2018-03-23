Spoil your puppy a little extra on National Puppy Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you need a pick-me-up today? Good thing it is National Puppy Day! Grab your pooch and spoil them a little extra today.

Carlsbad based Mamma Chia and Rancho Coastal Humane Society are celebrating National Chia Day and National Puppy Day to encourage animal adoptions, and celebrate chia as one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet—for both humans and pets.

From now until the end of March, when you adopt an animal from the Rancho Coastal Humane Soctiety you will receive $100 worth of Mamma Chia goodies and homemade dog treats.

John Van Zante from Rancho Coastal Humane Society and Janie Hoffman from Mamma Chia joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about the adorable puppies.

A post shared by Nichelle Medina (@nichelletv) on Mar 23, 2018 at 8:03am PDT



