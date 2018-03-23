Get your laugh on with Greg Proops at American Comedy Co.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Looking for a laugh? Look no further because one of the funniest men in the world is performing in San Diego, Friday and Saturday night.

Greg Proops from Whose Line is it Anyway? will be at the American Comedy Company performing his hilarious stand up.

Professor Proops has a new book, “The Smartest Man in the World”, which is based on his award-seeking podcast.

The Proopdog joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about everything from feminism to baseball.

Want to see the show? Get tickets here.