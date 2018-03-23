Meghan Markle Rocks Fashionably Messy Hairdo During Public Appearance

Karen McDougal says she had no idea Donald Trump was possibly seeing another woman while they were having an alleged affair.
Meghan Verikas worked with Texas cops to stage a crime scene after learning her ex-boyfriend had allegedly hired a hit man to kill her last year.
There is intense reaction to Karen McDougal’s revealing CNN interview about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.
Tragedy struck a movie set in New York City Thursday night as a firefighter died while battling flames that had engulfed a building.
It was a community effort led by an excavator to free a pod dolphins trapped by ice in a Canadian harbor.
The upcoming documentary about children's television icon Fred Rogers shows how the improbable host taught generations of kids compassion, love and empathy in the most unique ways.