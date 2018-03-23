Dr. Warren Farrell: Understanding how boys who hurt, hurt us

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We often hear a lot about the female empowerment movement, and while that is widely supported and encouraged, Dr. Warren Farrell says there is a "boy crisis" going on that is not being addressed.

Dr. Warren Farrell, author of the just-released book The Boy Crisis: Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It, says, "boys who hurt, hurt us."

In the book The Boy Crisis, Farrell explains the underlying causes of violence and what must be done by every family, every school and every policymaker.

His research provides readers with context for why we're seeing more school shootings and threats of school shootings such as what has happened in San Diego since Parkland.

Dr. Warren co-hosted the morning KFMB TV show a couple of times in the early 80s. He also ran for governor of California when he lived in San Diego.