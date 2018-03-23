Academy of Country Music Awards/Country Megaticket Official Rules

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Academy of Country Music Awards / Country MegaTicket (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KFMB (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., LiveNation, Academy of Country Music Awards and each of [its/their] respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Contest will begin a 5:01 p.m. (P.T.) on April 15, 2018 and end at 11:59 p.m. (P.T.) on April 16, 2018 (the “Contest Period”). Watch the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2018 on CBS 8 (check your local listings for channel and event time). Watch for the Country Mega Ticket code word and enter the code at www.CBS8.com. Promotion will run April 2, 2018 through April 15, 2018, but codes can only be entered at www.CBS8.com on April 15, 2018 between 5:01 p.m (P.T.). and 11:59 p.m (P.T.).

Online Entry. During the Contest Period enter online by visiting www.CBS8.com clicking on the Academy of Country Music Awards / Country Mega Ticket link, completing all required information and following all posted instructions. The Contest will begin a 5:01 p.m. (P.T.) on April 15, 2018 and end at 11:59 p.m. (P.T.) on April 16, 2018 (the “Contest Period”). Watch the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2018 on CBS 8 (check your local listings for channel and event time). Watch for the Country Mega Ticket code word and enter the code at www.CBS8.com. Promotion will run April 2, 2018 through April 15, 2018, but codes can only be entered at www.CBS8.com on April 15, 2018 between 5:01 p.m (P.T.). and 11:59 p.m (P.T.).

“Maximum one (1) entry per person” (1) prize per person” Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, illegible entries, or failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights, or that Sponsor deems obscene, offensive or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience.

4. Winner Selection.Winners will be selected by random selection by correct code enteries at wwwCBS8.com.

5. Prizes and Odds. [Grand Prize: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a pair of LiveNation’s Country Megaticket: lineup includes Kenny Chesney at Mattress Firm Ampitheatre on June 21, 2018, Brad Paisley at Mattress Firm Ampitheatre at July 20, 2018, Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker at Mattress Firm Ampitheatre on August 25, 2018 , Rascal Flatts at Mattress Firm Ampitheatre on September 14, 2018, Dierks Bentley at Mattress Firm Ampitheatre on October 12, 2018 and Jason Aldean at Mattress Firm Ampitheatre on September 20, 2018. (ARV: $ 250.00) Prize does not include travel, transportation, gas or food accomindations.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about April 16, 2018 at the telephone number, email address and/or U.S. Mail address provided on winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure or recipient to respond, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 7677 Engineer Rd, San Diego, CA 92111 within thirty (30) days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. (P.T.) and 5 p.m. (P.T.) weekdays and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Copyright. By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein

10. Sponsor. The Academy of Country Music Awards / LiveNation Country MegaTicket is sponsored by KFMB Stations and LiveNation. The decisions of Sponsor and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after April 16, 2018) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.CBS8.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Academy of Country Music Awards / LiveNation Country MegaTicket Contest to 7677 Engineer Rd., San Diego, CA 92111 If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Promotions at radiopromotions@kfmb.com or 858-495-7521