San Diego: Planning and preparing for extreme weather

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Rain one week can cause mudslide concerns, but then it can be dry for months at a time here in San Diego - raising the fire threat.

It's a reminder to all San Diegans to have their homes prepared for emergencies because of extreme weather.

Even during an emergency, proactively turning off the power for safety isn't an easy decision. But, with improved technology and more science at our fingertips than ever, we can ensure this is done as infrequently as possible. And, in partnership with agencies like the American Red Cross and 2-1-1 San Diego, San Diegans are coming together as a community and doing things right will be possible.

Now, SDG&E, the American Red Cross and 2-1-1 San Diego invite you to share your ideas about the best way to safely protect you and everyone in your neighborhood and communities during extreme weather events.

At the event, you'll also hear about regional preparedness efforts, how weather impacts the electric grid, and how conditions are evaluated before making decisions to shut off power to protect public safety.

Meeting Information:

Valley Center

Friday, March 23,

5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Harrah's Resort Event Center