Carlsbad Costco stabbing leaves one seriously injured

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A stabbing outside a Costco store in Carlsbad Friday left one person seriously injured and an acquaintance of the victim's in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

The assault in the 900 block of Palomar Airport Road was reported about 2:45 p.m., according to police.

Medics took the victim, whose name, age and gender were not released, to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds, Sgt. Gary Marshall said.

Late this afternoon, investigators tracked down the suspect, identified as Charles Higgins, 62, in Temecula and took him into custody.

Police disclosed no suspected motive for the stabbing.

"The victim and suspect are known to each other and this is not a random act," Marshall said. "There are no outstanding suspects."