Relatives Mourn the Loss of Family of 4 Who Died While on Vacation in Mexico

Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Iowa family of four who were found dead Thursday in a condo in Akumal, Mexico.
An 11-year-old stood on the stage at Saturdays March for Our Lives in Washington D.C., and gave a powerful speech for the victims of gun violence who stories she said don’t get told.
A Washington D.C. mother’s tweet helped provide housing for hundreds of people during March for Our Lives.
Survivors of the Parkland shooting, along with thousands of others are set to gather in Washington Saturday for March for Our Lives, a demonstration calling for stricter gun laws.
Karen McDougal says she had no idea Donald Trump was possibly seeing another woman while they were having an alleged affair.
Meghan Verikas worked with Texas cops to stage a crime scene after learning her ex-boyfriend had allegedly hired a hit man to kill her last year.
There is intense reaction to Karen McDougal’s revealing CNN interview about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.
Tragedy struck a movie set in New York City Thursday night as a firefighter died while battling flames that had engulfed a building.