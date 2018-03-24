UK watchdog evaluates evidence from Cambridge Analytica

Students and community members in San Diego County plan to march for gun control today as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives."
After two mistrials, a judge Friday dismissed felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy returning home after a day at Disneyland with his family.
Students and community members in San Diego County plan to march for gun control this weekend as part of a nationwide "March for Our Lives."
A stabbing outside a Costco store in Carlsbad Friday left one person seriously injured and an acquaintance of the victim's in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Annual data from San Diego county medical services show an alarming number of local underage drinking deaths.
A man accused of killing his girlfriend -- a mother of two -- in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego must stand trial on murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges, a judge ruled Friday.