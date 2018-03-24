Man arrested after attempting to rob downtown bank

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was arrested after he unsuccessfully tried to rob a bank in downtown San Diego today, police said.

Dispatchers received a call at 2:44 p.m. about a robbery at the Chase bank branch at 101 W. Broadway, according to Sgt. Robert Hawkins of the San Diego Police Department.

The would-be robber gave a demand note to staff at the bank, but the teller was able to delay the suspect while police were called

The suspect was not seen with any weapons and was still inside the bank when officers arrived.

Police took him into custody without incident.



No loss was reported by the bank, and no one was injured.

Video courtesy of Jean-Phillipe Martin

