National City workshop shows civilians real life police scenarios

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - National City residents got a chance to see what officers in their police department see every day.

The National City Police Department hosted its bi-annual use of force community workshop.

The workshop placed participants in real life officer scenarios, from traffic stops to domestic violence situations to learning about firearms.

The officers showed the difference of using a taser to using a shotgun.

Participant, Jonathan Sitz, was faced with pulling over a man with no license plates, and the situation quickly escalated when the man got out of his car.

Another example showed what it's like on a mentally unstable subject call. With an air gun to his head, Chelsea wasn't able to talk him out of firing a pellet.

Officers also showed how bullet proof vests can only do so much.

