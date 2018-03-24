Pop Culture Hero Coalition aims to stop bullying

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As fans flooded into Wondercon in Anaheim to celebrate their favorite superheros and tv stars some of those heroes were using their celebrity to make a difference in an important issue off screen.

The heroes are called the Pop Culture Hero Coalition, and their mission is to bring an end to bullying by targeting teens at fan events like Wondercon and Comicon.

The group who was started by actress Chase Masterson of Star Trek Deep Space 9 fame, held a panel at Wondercon to talk with teens about the issue.

Various studies show between 1 in 3 or 1 in 4 students report being bullied at school or online.

In some cases here in California and throughout the country, constant bullying has led a growing number of teens to commit suicide.

These heroes are hoping their star power can help influence teens to choose acceptance or bullying.