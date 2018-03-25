Austin Bomber Calls Himself a 'Psychopath' and Shows No Remorse in Taped Confession

A school district in Pennsylvania has armed its students with rocks as protection against the possibility of a school shooter.
The Austin bomber revealed he is not sorry on a confession recording police found on the 23-year-old’s cell phone after his death.
An 80-year-old woman and 92-year-old man are proving it’s never too late to fall in love after the two met at a dating event.
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Iowa family of four who were found dead Thursday in a condo in Akumal, Mexico.
An 11-year-old stood on the stage at Saturdays March for Our Lives in Washington D.C., and gave a powerful speech for the victims of gun violence who stories she said don’t get told.
A Washington D.C. mother’s tweet helped provide housing for hundreds of people during March for Our Lives.
Survivors of the Parkland shooting, along with thousands of others are set to gather in Washington Saturday for March for Our Lives, a demonstration calling for stricter gun laws.
Karen McDougal says she had no idea Donald Trump was possibly seeing another woman while they were having an alleged affair.
Meghan Verikas worked with Texas cops to stage a crime scene after learning her ex-boyfriend had allegedly hired a hit man to kill her last year.