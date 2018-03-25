Three-car crash shut down lanes on I-8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A multi-vehicle crash forced an hours-long shutdown of four lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at College Avenue near San Diego State early Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.



The crash, which involved three cars, was reported at 3:28 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

At least one person was taken to a hospital with injuries.



One of the cars involved in the crash, a black sedan, ended up facing the wrong way, according to the incident log.



Authorities issued a SigAlert as the shutdown continued into the morning.



All lanes were re-opened by about 9 a.m.