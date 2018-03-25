Chrissy Teigen Says She's Ditched Snapchat Following Rihanna Controversy

Kevin Federline turned 40 on Saturday and celebrated his big day in true Vegas style: with a porn star, a money cannon, strippers and a DJ set.
Meghan Markle will officially become a member of the royal family when she marries Prince Harry in May.
Chrissy Teigen has decided to boycott Snapchat -- but don't worry, she's still sharing her opinions and innermost thoughts via Instagram and Twitter.
Kylie Jenner has swapped out her oversized sweats and is back to baring her slim bikini bod -- not even two months after giving birth!
People all over the country were affected by the Feb. 14 massacre in Parkland, Florida, but for Karamo Brown, it hit deep.