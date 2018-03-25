San Diego Zoo unveils colossal bronze lion statue

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Zoo unveiled Sunday a colossal new bronze statue at the Zoo's entrance-designed to honor Rex, the animal that inspired the San Diego Zoo's founding in 1916.
Standing over 27 feet tall and weighing more than 20,000 pounds, Rex is considered the world's largest work of its kind and is an impressive feat of engineering technology.
San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward, District 3, was on hand to help welcome Rex to the Balboa Park landscape-adding to the tradition of amazing public art in Balboa Park and around San Diego.
San Diego will see sunny skies and a slight uptick in temperatures after a week of wet and cooler-than-average weather, forecasters said Sunday.
Police released new information Sunday on a string of thefts in the Pacific Beach area. San Diego police released pictures of a late 1990's green Ford Explorer with a flatbed trailer they believe may be one of the thief's getaway vehicles.
A recruit at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego has died after being hospitalized for an unspecified "medical emergency," corps officials said Sunday.
A multi-vehicle crash forced an hours-long shutdown of four lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at College Avenue near San Diego State early Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and other locations in the region as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives."