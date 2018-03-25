San Diego Zoo unveils colossal bronze lion statue

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Zoo unveiled Sunday a colossal new bronze statue at the Zoo's entrance-designed to honor Rex, the animal that inspired the San Diego Zoo's founding in 1916.



Standing over 27 feet tall and weighing more than 20,000 pounds, Rex is considered the world's largest work of its kind and is an impressive feat of engineering technology.



San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward, District 3, was on hand to help welcome Rex to the Balboa Park landscape-adding to the tradition of amazing public art in Balboa Park and around San Diego.