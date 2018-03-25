Pacific Beach Patio Thief: New information released on string of thefts

PACIFIC BEACH (NEWS 8) - Police released new information Sunday on a string of thefts in the Pacific Beach area.



San Diego police released pictures of a late 1990's green Ford Explorer with a flatbed trailer they believe may be one of the thief's getaway vehicles.

Many neighbors say they've installed security systems with the hopes of catching this brazen thief targeting homes in the area.



Surveillance footage from a house on Opal Street shows the thief walk up to the patio, scope out the area, then start carting off the furniture piece by piece.



Neighbors say they are fed up with thefts in the area.



"It's scary, it's like an invasion of your home and privacy," Anna Hollenhorst said.



Anna Hollenhorst has only lived in the area for a few months, but says she decided to install a security system after learning of the ongoing thefts.



"Probably a month after we moved in, our neighbor came to our door. She told us there was a suspicious guy scoping out our patio," Hollenhorst said.



San Diego police believe the man in the surveillance video is linked to at least half a dozen patio thefts in the area.



In addition to the photos they released of the green Ford Explorer, officers are also asking residents to check for any security footage they have of the SUV.

Police say if you've had patio furniture stolen, but haven't reported it, to contact them.



"I feel like neighborhoods really need to come together and everyone needs to be looking out for suspicious activity because that's really the only way, Hollenhorst said.



Police say the suspect caught on video may also be linked to a white van.

