San Diego Marine recruit dies after being hospitalized

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A recruit at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego has died after being hospitalized for an unspecified "medical emergency," corps officials said Sunday.
The recruit was pronounced dead at 11:43 a.m. Sunday, officials said. He had been admitted to an off-base hospital on Saturday after a medical incident that occurred around midnight Friday.
Details were scant, but a drill instructor performed CPR on the recruit experiencing the emergency before paramedics arrived and took him to an off-base medical facility, according to a Marine Corps statement on Saturday.
The cause of the health emergency has not been identified, but the recruit was being monitored due to ongoing physical health issues, officials said.
"Supporting the recruit's family is our top priority and we continue to work closely with them during this most difficult time," said Brig. Gen. William Jurney, the recruit depot's commanding general.
Military officials said they would withhold the recruit's identity until 24 hours after notifications of next-of-kin.
