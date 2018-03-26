Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Match Twins Monroe and Moroccan at 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards: Pics!

Downtime means mom time! Drew Barrymore celebrated returning from her press tour with some mother-daughter bonding on Sunday.
Kylie Jenner is ready to get back to her post-baby body just in time for bikini season! The 20-year-old new mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sexy throwback pic of herself in a bikini, writing, “Summer goals #tb.”
What a cutie! Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum have purposefully kept their 4-year-old daughter, Everly, out of the spotlight on social media and in public. But on Saturday night, the adorable little one attended her first public event to support her dad at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.
The family that slay together, stays together! Exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon walked the orange carpet at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards with their twins Monroe and Moroccan on Saturday, looking happy and adorable in matching getups.
As Stranger Things is gearing up to start production on the show's third season, the young cast members have all gotten to know each other closely and become like family -- which apparently means they sometimes bicker like family too.
Kristen Bell has a lot of hope for the current generation of politically active and motivated teenagers.
Kelly Ripa was lookin' good in a bikini Sunday and hubby Mark Consuelos isn't afraid to let everyone know about it.
Meghan Markle and her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, are growing closer every day as the Suits star continues to adjust to her life as a royal.