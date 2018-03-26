Emotional Farewells at Wake For New York Firefighter Who Perished in Five Alarm Blaze

It's been well over six weeks since famed rodent Punxsutawney Phil told Americans to expect the eventual end of winter.
Hundreds of mourners gathered Sunday to mourn the passing of a New York City firefighter who died last week while battling a massive Manhattan blaze.
In a highly anticipated interview Sunday night, Stormy Daniels said she stayed quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump because she feared for her safety.
The dramatic moment a semitrailer slammed into a school bus carrying special needs students was captured on surveillance last week.
The Austin bomber revealed he is not sorry on a confession recording police found on the 23-year-old’s cell phone after his death.
Mexican authorities have announced that the Iowa family of four who were found dead inside of their vacation condo in Akumal died from inhalation of toxic gases.
A school district in Pennsylvania has armed its students with rocks as protection against the possibility of a school shooter.
An 80-year-old woman and 92-year-old man are proving it’s never too late to fall in love after the two met at a dating event.
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Iowa family of four who were found dead Thursday in a condo in Akumal, Mexico.