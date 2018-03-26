Increased security at County Administration building due to threat

Investigators Monday morning reopened an Escondido intersection after wrapping up a roughly seven-hour investigation into a crash that killed two people and injured two more, police said.
Repair efforts on a broken water main Monday morning shut down a residential street south of San Diego State University's campus in the College West neighborhood, police said.
Mostly sunny skies and a slight uptick in temperatures are expected Monday in most of San Diego County as a warming trend begins that's expected to last throughout the week.
Increased security was planned Monday at the bayside County Administration Center due to a threat issued last week against unidentified personnel at the landmark government building, allegedly by an ex- county employee who has since been taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.
Police released new information Sunday on a string of thefts in the Pacific Beach area. San Diego police released pictures of a late 1990's green Ford Explorer with a flatbed trailer they believe may be one of the thief's getaway vehicles.
A recruit at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego has died after being hospitalized for an unspecified "medical emergency," corps officials said Sunday.
The San Diego Zoo unveiled Sunday a colossal new bronze statue at the Zoo's entrance-designed to honor Rex, the animal that inspired the San Diego Zoo's founding in 1916.
A multi-vehicle crash forced an hours-long shutdown of four lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at College Avenue near San Diego State early Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.