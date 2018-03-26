Increased security at County Administration building due to threat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Increased security was planned Monday at the bayside County Administration Center due to a threat issued last week against unidentified personnel at the landmark government building, allegedly by an ex- county employee who has since been taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.



San Diego County CAO Helen Robbins-Meyer alerted the regional government agency's workforce Friday about the threat issued on Wednesday. The suspect's name was not released.



"The county takes this threat very seriously," Robbins-Meyer said. "The Sheriff's Department and District Attorney's Office are working closely on every legal means possible to prevent this individual from accessing county facilities. The safety of our employees and the public is our highest priority."



The sheriff's department said in a statement that deputies " immediately responded to conduct a thorough investigation" into the alleged threat.



"The Sheriff's Department has numerous resources at (its) disposal and have actively trained to handle these types of incidents," the statement asserts. "The subject was quickly identified and contacted. Sheriff's detectives quickly interviewed the subject and took appropriate action to minimize the threat."



After being questioned, the suspect was taken into custody for a mental-health evaluation, according to sheriff's public-affairs Lt. Karen Stubkjaer. She added that she could provide no further details about the case, including whether the suspect was still in detention.



Due to the threat, county officials will provide increased security measures at the historic bayside administration starting this morning, Robbins- Meyer stated in her memo.



"We ask all employees to remain vigilant," the bulletin states. "If you see suspicious behavior, report it immediately to your supervisor or the site security at your building."