Large mountain lion wanders in backyards near Pasadena

AZUSA (CNS) - A mountain lion that was roaming in backyards of an Azusa neighborhood Monday was tranquilized by wildlife personnel.

Police officers went to the 600 block of Virginia Ann Drive about 7 a.m. on a report that the animal was in a backyard.

Authorities contained the area and monitored the movement of the adult animal, aided by a drone, the Azusa Police Department reported.

About 9:30 a.m., the big cat was tranquilized and placed in the back of a pickup truck to be safely removed from the neighborhood.

