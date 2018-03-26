Large mountain lion wanders in backyards near Pasadena

AZUSA (CNS) - A mountain lion that was roaming in backyards of an Azusa neighborhood Monday was tranquilized by wildlife personnel.
Police officers went to the 600 block of Virginia Ann Drive about 7 a.m. on a report that the animal was in a backyard.
Authorities contained the area and monitored the movement of the adult animal, aided by a drone, the Azusa Police Department reported.
About 9:30 a.m., the big cat was tranquilized and placed in the back of a pickup truck to be safely removed from the neighborhood.
Facebook Video: A mountain lion that was roaming in backyards of an Azusa neighborhood March 26, 2018.
A mountain lion captured by authorities after roaming in backyards of an Azusa neighborhood March 26, 2018.
