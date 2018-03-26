Two whales in shallow water off Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH (CNS) - A pair of whales were spotted in a Seal Beach channel Monday, attracting a crowd of onlookers and raising concerns they might get stuck in the shallow water.



The whales were spotted around mid-morning in the channel, floating along the surface of the water, giving an impressive show to a crowd of camera-wielding spectators who gathered to get a glimpse of the pair.



By late morning, the whales appeared to be making their way back to open water, but they continued to linger in the mouth of the channel.

Facebook Video: Whales off the coast of Seal Beach.