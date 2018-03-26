County leaders unveil plan to battle drug addiction in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County is looking to triple local and federal spending on addiction treatment from $54.6 million to $179.6 million, officials announced Monday.



The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is set to vote on a Substance Use Disorders Treatment Delivery System aimed at assisting low-income residents facing addiction in addressing the systemic damage the disease inflicts on them, their families and their communities.



The move comes amid a rise in deaths attributed to addiction, which is closely linked to other mental illnesses and homelessness, county officials said at a Monday news conference.



The additional funding would expand the county's existing provider network of case managers, counselors and residential recovery facilities and increase the number of residents served. The increase in funding represents local spending as well as federal grants.



"With more tools in the toolbox and better connections between providers, this means clients will experience more effective services and a better chance at recovery," said Alfredo Aguirre of the county Health and Human Services Agency.



Supervisor Greg Cox termed the program a "big, bold step."



Methamphetamine was the number-one cause of drug-related deaths in San Diego County and was at an all-time high in 2016, according to the medical examiner's office. Other leading factors in drug-related deaths were opiates, benzodiazepines and alcohol.

Looking forward to joining Supervisor Greg Cox, Assistant U.S. Attorney Cindy Cipriani, DA Summer Stephan, Behavioral Health Services Director Alfredo Aguirre, McAlister Institute CEO Jeanne McAlister and more to unveil an effort to triple spending on substance abuse disorders. pic.twitter.com/x5ObZSOrKX — Ron Roberts (@RonRobertsSD) March 26, 2018