I-5 closures near La Jolla Monday night to Tuesday morning

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Motorists will encounter a series of short, intermittent lane closures on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 near La Jolla Monday night into Tuesday morning due to ongoing construction projects.



The closures just north of State Route 52 are necessary so San Diego Gas & Electric crews can remove transmission lines across the freeway in anticipation of a trolley-line expansion from Old Town to University City, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

From 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the southbound lanes of the freeway will be temporarily closed from the Interstate 805/I-5 merge to La Jolla Village Drive for work being done on the Gilman Drive bridge.



During the closure, southbound motorists will be detoured onto I-805, according to SANDAG. Traffic controls and detour signs will be in place to alert motorists in advance.



The regional governmental agency is building the bridge over I-5 at Gilman Drive, just north of the La Jolla Village Drive interchange, in partnership with Caltrans, and UC San Diego.