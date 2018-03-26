Heart Health: Reverse aging with exercise

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Getting in shape can help restore an aging heart.

A recent study suggests that moderate to high-intensity exercise can reverse the heart muscle's signs of aging.

Cardiologist Dr. Jay Pandhi and physical therapist Christina Ward visited Morning Extra to talk about how to stay heart-healthy. Both are experts from Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Heart age facts:

According to the CDC, US adults have hearts 7 years older than they should be.

1 in 2 men have a heart age 5 or more years older than their actual age

2 in 5 women have a heart age 5 or more years older than their actual age

3 in 4 heart attacks and strokes are due to risk factors that increase heart age

Risk factors of higher heart age: