Heart Health: Reverse aging with exercise - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Heart Health: Reverse aging with exercise

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Getting in shape can help restore an aging heart.

A recent study suggests that moderate to high-intensity exercise can reverse the heart muscle's signs of aging.

Cardiologist Dr. Jay Pandhi and physical therapist Christina Ward visited Morning Extra to talk about how to stay heart-healthy. Both are experts from Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Heart age facts:

  • According to the CDC, US adults have hearts 7 years older than they should be.
  • 1 in 2 men have a heart age 5 or more years older than their actual age
  • 2 in 5 women have a heart age 5 or more years older than their actual age
  • 3 in 4 heart attacks and strokes are due to risk factors that increase heart age

Risk factors of higher heart age:

  • Smoking
  • High blood pressure
  • High cholesterol
  • Diabetes
  • Overweight or obese
  • Poor diet and lack of physical activity
