Explore wellness tips to promote better sleep habits

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Start your work week with a dose of wellness.

About 50 to 70 million U.S. adults have a sleep disorder and the rest of us probably don't get enough sleep.

Adults should have 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night, according to the American Sleep Association.

CBS News 8’s Ashley Jacobs stopped by she visited Hotel Palomar to find tips and items to promote better sleep habits, as March is National Sleep Awareness month.

From there, she stopped by 'Your Healthy Spine' in Mission Valley to learn exercises everyone can do at home to prevent injuries and ease common back pains that will also help you get a good night's rest.

Here are some helpful tips for getting a good night's sleep from the American Sleep Association's website: