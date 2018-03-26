Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Drew Barrymore & John Boyega

James invites his guests Drew Barrymore and John Boyega for a game of Spill Your Guts, where each of them are posed with both a disgusting food, like turkey testicles, and a hard-hitting question. Each must decide: answer the question truthfully or eat what's in front of them.

