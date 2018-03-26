Chula Vista Police dog passes away - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chula Vista Police dog passes away

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) — The Chula Vista Police Department announced the death of a police dog on Monday.

K-9 Griffen was suffering from a medical condition and passed away Saturday, according to police.

Griffen's handler, the handler's family and other members of the K-9 program were present when the 7-year-old Belgian Malinois "passed away peacefully."

CVPD released a statement that read in part:

It is with heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss that the Chula Vista Police Department says goodbye to Chula Vista Police Dog, K-9 Griffen. Griffen will be remembered as a valued member of the Chula Vista Police Department and a loyal and loving partner. It is hard to overstate the bond that a K-9 and his handler have when working long hours in dangerous situations. CVPD's law enforcement family extends deepest sympathies to his partner officer.

