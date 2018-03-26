Authorities fear they will have to choose between saving sea lions and salmon

(NEWS 8) — An Oregon river has become an all you can eat fish-buffet for hungry sea lions - and it's putting fragile fish populations at risk.

The California sea lions are travelling all the way up to the Columbia River and into its tributaries to snack on federally protected chinook salmon and steelhead.

News 8's Shawn Styles reports from La Jolla Cove with a look at efforts to save the species.

