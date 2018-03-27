Police investigate fatal crash on SR-78 in San Marcos

A woman was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on a North County highway, and the man driving the car was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.
Police in Escondido Tuesday sought public help to find two pre-teen brothers who went missing after they were last seen in their home Monday night.
A dead whale turned up Monday in the ocean off the coast of Torrey Pines State Reserve, authorities reported.
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday is set to consider a proposal to keep tourniquets in government buildings to help boost survival rates in the event of a mass shooting.
The San Diego Padres have released a statement addressing a tweet that set of a firestorm sent out by the radio station that hosts the teams broadcast.
Good food for a great cause. What could be better? Jersey Mike’s "Day of Giving" gives you an opportunity to do just that.
Authorities have identified two 19-year-old North County residents who died late this weekend when another driver apparently ran a red light and broadsided their car in an Escondido intersection.
A boy was arrested early Tuesday morning in Spring Valley after he allegedly stole his family's pickup truck, fled from police with no headlights on and crashed into a gas station, sparking a fire at one of the pumps, authorities said.
Temperatures should start to creep up Tuesday throughout San Diego County as a warming trend kicks in that's expected to last through the end of the week.
One person burned to death Tuesday morning inside a motor home that caught fire in the parking lot of an Oceanside Walmart, authorities said.