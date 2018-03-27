Police investigate fatal crash on SR-78 in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A woman was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on a North County highway, and the man driving the car was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.



The fatal accident was reported a few minutes before 2 a.m. on westbound State Route 78 near the Barham Drive offramp, California Highway Patrol Office Tommy Doerr said.



Details of what led to the crash were not immediately available, but a woman in the front passenger seat was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene, Doerr said.

The driver, a man, was taken to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity and arrested on suspicion of DUI. His name was not immediately released.



Two of three westbound lanes of SR-78 and the onramp and offramp at Barham Drive were closed for several hours following the crash, according to Caltrans San Diego and the CHP. All lanes and the Barham Drive offramp were reopened before 5:30 a.m., though the Barham Drive onramp remained closed.

Update: All lanes open on the WB SR-78 on-ramp at Barham. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 27, 2018

