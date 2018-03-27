Authorities investigating fatal accident in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - At least one person was killed this morning in a single-vehicle crash off southbound Interstate 805 in the Southcrest-Mountain View area, authorities said.



Several 911 callers reported the crash about 6:45 a.m. near the long, curving off-ramp to 43rd Street, just south of the Willie Henderson Sports Complex, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. One of the 911 callers reported that the vehicle had been "split in two."



At least one person died in the crash, CHP Officer Tommy Doerr said. Details were still scarce, but Doerr said it appeared the car went down an embankment for unknown reasons and struck a tree.



Just minutes after arriving, emergency crews requested that the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office respond to the scene, according to the CHP incident log.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

