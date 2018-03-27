Inside the Plastic Surgery Procedure to Combat 'Bra Fat'

A California woman was miraculously found alive this week after authorities say she survived 10 days stranded in snowy mountains.
Sure, chocolate eggs are delicious, but what is Easter without marshmallow chicks or flavored jelly beans?
A Massachusetts man was so inspired by the hit Christmas film Love Actually that he actually edited himself into the movie to propose to his girlfriend.
A life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex burst into flames in a stunning display captured on camera at a southern Colorado dinosaur theme park.
A man who was exonerated after spending nearly a quarter century in prison for a rape and murder he did not commit is now back at work with the Chicago White Sox.
A busy mom of two teens in Ohio has underwent plastic surgery to combat a common issue among women — "bra fat."
The co-owner of a Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy was killed has been arrested in connection to the child’s death.
Linda Brown, the woman who was once at the center of an historic legal battle that ended generations of school segregation, has died.