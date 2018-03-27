Jersey Mike's "Day of Giving" in support of Rady Children's Hospital raises over $250,000

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Good food for a great cause. What could be better? Jersey Mike’s "Day of Giving" gave you an opportunity to do just that.

On Wednesday, March 28, 100 percent of the sales at all 38 San Diego area Jersey Mike’s locations went to the Auxiliary’s Endowment for Neuroscience at Rady Children’s Hospital Institute for Genomic Medicine.

The goal was to raise $234,000, but the generous San Diego community helped raise over $250,000 which will bring Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving total to more than $1 million in cumulative giving.

The money directly funds research that saved little Bryn’s life. Bryn was diagnosed with anaplastic malignant ependyoma, an extremely rare brain tumor that grows aggressively and is difficult to treat. Experts at Rady Children’s Hospital sequenced Bryn’s genome to isolate a chemotherapy protocol designed to work optimally with her DNA.

Today, Bryn is a healthy five-year-old. Her doctors have pronounced her cancer-free, and she leads a normal, active life with her sister, Avery.

Bryn and her father, Joshua joined the Morning Extra to talk about the "Day of Giving," along with Bridgett Brown the President of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary and Cathy Brown the Area Director for Jersey Mike’s Subs in San Diego

