Police seek public's help finding two boys missing in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Police in Escondido Tuesday sought public help to find two pre-teen brothers who went missing after they were last seen in their home Monday night.



Police found no immediate evidence that the boys were abducted, Escondido Police Lt. Scott Walters said. But because the circumstances surrounding their disappearance were not immediately clear, police were "treating it like an abduction until we know otherwise," the lieutenant said.



"There are some key family members and friends we have not been able to get a hold of who might be able to tell us where these boys are," Walters said. "Until then, we're following every lead, including searching for them with a helicopter and checking at their school."



The brothers were last seen at 10 p.m. Monday at their home in the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park at 1575 W. Valley Parkway, Walters said.



The residential park is just west of Interstate 15 south of the where the freeway intersects with state Route 78.



Zackariah Valdez, 9, was described as a 5-feet-tall, 80-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes and a Mohawk cut into his brown hair.



Daniel Cisneros, 11, was described as a 5-feet-2-inch, 105-pound Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes.



Police urged anyone with information about the boys to call 911 or the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722.

