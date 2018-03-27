Padres respond to controversial tweet sent out by radio partner

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Padres have released a statement addressing a tweet that set of a firestorm sent out by the radio station that hosts the teams broadcast.

KEGY sent out a tweet with an image of the Coronado bridge with the word “jump*” and had “to a new radio station” in smaller print in the bottom corner. Critics say the tweet promotes suicide.

The Padres statement read,

“We find the comments made last night by Entercom’s employee offensive, insensitive and completely unacceptable. Mental illness and suicide are not joking matters. Additionally, we’ve expressed our concerns to Entercom around the tone and direction of the station they have chosen to create. “It’s important for our fans to know that our agreement with Entercom to move to 97.3 was an opportunity to expand our pre and postgame coverage and it was done well before we knew the format, the tone or the talent lineup. “We believe Entercom owes San Diego an apology. And, even though we do not have ultimate control over Entercom’s programming beyond our game broadcasts, we apologize for the behavior of the station.”

The tweet has since been deleted.