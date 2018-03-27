Inside Abby Lee Miller's Life at Halfway House (Exclusive)

Zedd has quickly become one of the most sought-after artists in music. His latest hit, “The Middle,” a collaboration with Maren Morris, has sold nearly 200,000 copies and just hit number two on Billboard’s Top 40 chart.
Netflix's upcoming original series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is currently in production, and star Ross Lynch says the show is going to be quite a bit darker than Melissa Joan Hart's fondly remembered 90s sitcom, Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
Abby Lee Miller may be out of jail, but according to the Dance Moms star's former prison consultant and coach, Jennifer Myers, life at a halfway house is even more restricted than it is in prison.
A toxicology report from Prince's autopsy, obtained Monday by The Associated Press, shows he had what multiple experts called an "exceedingly high" concentration of fentanyl in his body when he died.
"We have noticed a shift in behavior this year," Melanie Lynskey and Justin Long's characters are informed by their son's principal (played by Tony Hale) in the exclusive trailer for And Then I Go. "Was there any kind of traumatic event?"