Henry Winkler premieres his new show in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Ayyyyy’ the Fonz himself is coming to San Diego to premiere his new show “Barry.”

The San Diego premiere is one of three "Barry" premiere events HBO will host to kick-off the new series.

The premiere will consist of a screening and a Q&A session with the actors. It will take place Tuesday, March 27, at the Horton Grand Theatre.

The Fonz himself,Henry Winkler, joined Morning Extra to talk about the happy days he spent working with Bill Hader on "Barry."