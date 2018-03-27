Fun Fashion: Kids dressed in their Easter best

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Easter is this Sunday, but you might still be on the lookout for the perfect outfit for your little ones.
Kim Landi from Moderne Child and some well-dressed boys and girls stopped by Morning Extra to show off some cute springtime looks.
For more about the outfits modeled, click the links below:
